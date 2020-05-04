Sean Hannity's message to armed Michigan protesters: 'Show of force is dangerous', 'puts our police at risk'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sean Hannity criticized armed protesters who demonstrated against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home orders last week outside Michigan's Capitol building, saying they were not helping their cause.

"I'm the number one supporter [on] radio and television, that I know of, [of the] First Amendment and the Second Amendment. Now, no one is a bigger defendant of the Second Amendment than yours truly," Hannity said Monday night on his televison program.

"Everyone has the right to protest, protect themselves and try to get the country open," the host said as video rolled of Thursday's protest in Lansing. "This, with the militia look here, and these long guns, uh... no. Show of force is dangerous. That puts our police at risk. And by the way, your message will never be heard, whoever you people are."

"No one should be attempting to intimidate officials with a show of force, and God forbid, something happens," the host continued. "Then they're going to go after all of us law-abiding Second Amendment people."

Whitmer slammed the protesters Sunday, saying they represented the "worst racism and awful parts" of U.S. history.

"There were swastikas and Confederate flags and nooses and people with assault rifles," Whitmer said on CNN's "State of the Union." "Some of the outrageousnesses of what happened at our capitol depicted some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history in this country."

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino partially disagreed with Hannity Monday, saying "people are fed up."

The host called the assault rifles a "distraction" before blasting Whitmer's track record during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let's not find distractions and... spin out of control here," Hannity said.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this article.