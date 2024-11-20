SEAN HANNITY: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness will be restored under Donald Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity reveals how President-elect Trump will turn America around on "Hannity."
SEAN HANNITY: Under Donald Trump, America's core principles of life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness will be restored. Limited government and constitutional order will be restored. The all-powerful far-left bureaucratic state will face a day of reckoning.
SPARKS FLY AS ‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOSTS CLASH OVER REASONS FOR HARRIS DEFEAT: ‘WHAT IS WRONG WITH AMERICA?’
You, the American people, will be free to create, to build, to speak your minds once again. This will usher in a new age of innovation and prosperity. The American people, frankly, are more than ready.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
We're a little sick and tired of what we've been living through. Take a look at the numbers. A new Harvard-Harris poll has Donald Trump's approval at over 54%. That is well above Joe Biden. Another poll found that Donald Trump's popularity among young people has surged a whopping 20 points. A third poll determined that a majority of Americans approve of Donald Trump's transition.