Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

SEAN HANNITY: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness will be restored under Donald Trump

Americans will be free to create, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Under Trump, America's core principles will be restored Video

Sean Hannity: Under Trump, America's core principles will be restored

 Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to President-elect Donald Trump's popularity as he makes his way back to the White House on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reveals how President-elect Trump will turn America around on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Under Donald Trump, America's core principles of life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness will be restored. Limited government and constitutional order will be restored. The all-powerful far-left bureaucratic state will face a day of reckoning.  

SPARKS FLY AS ‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOSTS CLASH OVER REASONS FOR HARRIS DEFEAT: ‘WHAT IS WRONG WITH AMERICA?’ 

You, the American people, will be free to create, to build, to speak your minds once again. This will usher in a new age of innovation and prosperity. The American people, frankly, are more than ready.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

We're a little sick and tired of what we've been living through. Take a look at the numbers. A new Harvard-Harris poll has Donald Trump's approval at over 54%. That is well above Joe Biden. Another poll found that Donald Trump's popularity among young people has surged a whopping 20 points. A third poll determined that a majority of Americans approve of Donald Trump's transition.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.