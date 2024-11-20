SEAN HANNITY: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness will be restored under Donald Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity reveals how President-elect Trump will turn America around on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Under Donald Trump , America's core principles of life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness will be restored. Limited government and constitutional order will be restored. The all-powerful far-left bureaucratic state will face a day of reckoning.

You, the American people, will be free to create, to build, to speak your minds once again. This will usher in a new age of innovation and prosperity. The American people, frankly, are more than ready.

