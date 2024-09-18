SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris is not your typical Democrat

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris’ radical ideas on "Hannity."
SEAN HANNITY: Now, Kamala Harris is not your typical Democrat. She is a far-left, radical Marxist whose beliefs, you know, are absolutely out-of-touch with the mainstream. They are extreme, radical, and frankly, if ever implemented, dangerous. And then she chooses a very weird, China-obsessed, left-wing nut job to be a running mate.
VOTERS GIVE HARRIS THE DEBATE WIN, BUT PRAISE TRUMP ON POLICY: SHE GOT UNDER HIS SKIN
Now, maybe this is why she "avoids getting too detailed when she battles Trump," according to the Hill, or why she has done zero press conferences, no town halls since her coronation, or why she almost hardly ever sits down with reporters. Joe Biden, he had to hide in his basement and, you know, hang out at the beach.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
He was exhausted. He had a reason at least. He was suffering from significant cognitive decline, and he was very old, and by the way, he took more questions in the last two months of his failed campaign than Kamala Harris has taken during her entire run for president. If Kamala is unable, unwilling to even talk to the Democratic cheerleaders in the state-run media mob, how on earth would she ever be able to confront President Xi, Vladimir Putin, the mullahs of Iran, Kim Jong Un?