SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris' honeymoon phase is getting close to over

Fox News host Sean Hannity says the Harris campaign has been fueled by "so-called vibes" instead of principles and policy positions on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Kamala's honeymoon phase is getting close to over. Now the media — they will definitely be fawning all over, all next week at the Democratic National Convention, but after Labor Day, I'd say it's game on.

LIBERAL WAPO COLUMNIST SAYS HARRIS' PRICE CONTROLS SOUND LIKE ‘COMMUNISM’

For nearly a month, the Harris campaign has been fueled by so-called vibes and little else. Now, there have been no interviews, no press conferences, no town halls, no gaggles, and absolutely no policy positions on her website. It does feature many links to donate, several very nice photos — but no principles, no ideas at all whatsoever.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, campaign aides whisper to their friends in the mob — state-run media mob — that their boss no longer supports any of her insane, radical, far-left, extreme and dangerous beliefs. They say Kamala merely wants to bring laughter and joy across the globe. Tell that to President Xi and the mullahs in Iran and Vladimir Putin.