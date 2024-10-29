Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris didn't talk about this tonight

Harris feels at home in the Washington swamp, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris feels at home in the DC swamp Video

Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris feels at home in the DC swamp

Fox News host Sean Hannity exposes smears from Vice President Kamala Harris on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris’ final campaign address on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Earlier – Kamala Harris, she's not campaigning in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia or any other battleground state, instead she is spending time in a place near and dear to her heart, a city filled of lobbyists, government workers, bureaucrats, politicians, far-left, fake news journalists.  

WALZ REPEATS CLINTON ATTACK THAT TRUMP MADISON SQUARE GARDEN EVENT MIRRORED 1930S NAZI RALLY 

(It’s) a city that Biden carried by more than 92% of the vote and a city where Kamala feels right at home and, of course, we are talking about the Washington swamp. Just moments ago, the anointed Democratic candidate made her so-called closing argument at a rally near the White House. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP    

Just a few metro stops away, violent crime is raging through Washington, D.C.. It is one of the most dangerous cities in America, but Kamala didn't talk about crime in tonight's speech. The nation's capital is also struggling with rising homelessness and a record high cost of living. Kamala didn't say much about inflation or the housing crisis she didn't deal with for four years. Meanwhile, Washington, D.C. is also suffering from a massive influx of Harris-Biden unvetted illegal immigrants, but according to Kamala, this is Donald Trump's fault, of course.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.