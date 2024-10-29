SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris didn't talk about this tonight

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris’ final campaign address on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Earlier – Kamala Harris , she's not campaigning in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia or any other battleground state, instead she is spending time in a place near and dear to her heart, a city filled of lobbyists, government workers, bureaucrats, politicians, far-left, fake news journalists.

WALZ REPEATS CLINTON ATTACK THAT TRUMP MADISON SQUARE GARDEN EVENT MIRRORED 1930S NAZI RALLY

(It’s) a city that Biden carried by more than 92% of the vote and a city where Kamala feels right at home and, of course, we are talking about the Washington swamp. Just moments ago, the anointed Democratic candidate made her so-called closing argument at a rally near the White House .

Just a few metro stops away, violent crime is raging through Washington, D.C.. It is one of the most dangerous cities in America, but Kamala didn't talk about crime in tonight's speech. The nation's capital is also struggling with rising homelessness and a record high cost of living. Kamala didn't say much about inflation or the housing crisis she didn't deal with for four years. Meanwhile, Washington, D.C. is also suffering from a massive influx of Harris-Biden unvetted illegal immigrants, but according to Kamala, this is Donald Trump's fault, of course.