Kamala Harris tells voters: 'Don’t think you’re in Donald Trump’s club'

Vice President Kamala Harris warned voters on Monday that they need to "understand" they're not in "Donald Trump's club," and argued the former president didn't care about them.

"Part of what we need to help people understand, don’t think you’re in Donald Trump’s club. You’re not," Harris said. "He’s not going to be thinking about you, you think he’s having you over for dinner? You think when he's with his buddies, his billionaire buddies, he's thinking about what we need to do to deal with addressing, for example, my work, around what I'm doing to address disparities in Black men's health."

Harris joined NFL star Shannon Sharpe for an interview on his podcast on Monday, during which the ex-football player asked why voters favor former President Donald Trump on the economy, as well as why she might be better on economic issues than Trump.

"We're looking at Donald Trump, basically somebody who has never been understanding of the issues that affect the community, about disparities," Harris said during the interview.

Asked directly why there were Black voters who support Trump, Harris responded, "the question for everybody, should he be President of the United States?"

A recent poll found Latino voters now back Trump by 49% to 38%. Black voters prefer Harris by 72% to 17%, but that 55-point edge is significantly less than the advantage Democrats traditionally enjoy.

"Should he have the ability to sit behind the seal of the President of the United States when he says he wants to terminate the Constitution of the United States," Harris said of Trump. "You know what that would mean? In the Constitution of the United States, is your Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure. Your Fifth amendment right, your Sixth Amendment right to an attorney."

She then said she was in favor of the Second Amendment, and that she didn't think "we should be taking anybody's guns away."

Harris also said there was "misinformation" about who she is, in response to a question about whether she was "pandering "to Black voters.

"Just to be candid, I think that there’s sadly misinformation out there about who I am and what I’ve done, because if people are informed about fact, almost everything that I’m talking about doing as president is built on a foundation of work that I’ve been doing for years," she said.

"So what I'm talking about doing right now is based on longstanding work, it's not new. But as President of the United States, part of why it is important, is it is a new approach to that job. It is about a new way that is based on a new generation of leadership, that is based on new ideas and, frankly, a different experience that brings my commitment to the work I am talking about into being," the vice president continued.