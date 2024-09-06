SEAN HANNITY: Are Kamala Harris' campaign aides willing to go into the witness protection program to win?

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris’ radical policies on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Does Harris still want to abandon the filibuster to pass the $93 trillion Green New Deal? Will she decriminalize illegal immigration and give free housing, health care, education and a path to citizenship, amnesty, or not? Does she stand by her Tweet supporting a bail fund for the rioters and insurrectionists in the summer of 2020, or not? Does she stand by saying the rioters ‘won't stop, shouldn't stop, and we won't stop’, or not?

Does she still support Medicare for all, the elimination of all private health care, or not? Is she still proud of "Bidenomics"? ... Does she still support defund, reimagine ICE and the police, or not? Does she still want Americans to have the courage to never say "radical Islamic terrorism" or "illegal alien" again, or not? Does she still want to tax unrealized capital gains and give Americans the largest tax increase, not only in American history, but world history, or not?

