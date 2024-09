Will Purvis, an 18-year-old college student who goes by the name "wpsteezy" on TikTok, has gone viral on the platform for videos that have supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris sharing their reasons for supporting her.

"When people watch my videos, they just, they can't help themselves but go comment and say something on it, because some of the videos are crazy," Purvis told Fox News Digital .

"I've had a woman say that when Trump was shot, she wished that he would have been shot in the forehead. So like, I've had people say some pretty crazy things," Purvis added. "From the people that I talked to and my friends, I think we support Trump… and I think that Trump is the better option. It's pretty obvious for my generation."

When asking one woman who she would vote for this upcoming election, she responded, "[Kamala] ​​will actually help our country more than Donald Trump would do, because she is smart, and she is more reliable."

That same voter went on to say that she believed Harris would "lower income and lower taxes ," which would be a "good thing" for the American people.

Another voter cited that she liked what Harris was doing with healthcare, women’s rights and "small businesses and not the wealthy."

"She's very experienced, more than Trump. I would say Trump really doesn't have experience to run s--t," one woman said, while referring to Harris as "Camilla."

"I don't absolutely hate [Trump], I just think that he's unhinged. And for him to represent himself, in a very intelligent manner is very difficult because his ego gets in the way. Camilla brings experience, education, intelligence. And, you know, she's a woman. I think we need that. It's time, we need it," she added.

The student’s videos have garnered millions of views on TikTok, propelled by the content’s "shock factor" to flee to the comments to weigh in on how citizens have responded to Purvis’ questions.

Despite the majority of interviewees preferring Democrats, some of Purvis’ videos have underlined the support some still champion in favor of Trump.

"[Trump] is a businessman," one man said in a video. "I seen she was a part of ‘Biden camp,’ so she had to have been a part of what was going on in the economy."

"Most people just want an affordable country and they want things to be affordable, like groceries, gas prices, rent prices, house prices and stuff like that. I think that's the biggest issue, when voters are making their decision," Purvis told Fox News Digital when asked about the most common concern for voters when considering the upcoming election .

"I think everyone obviously should have their own opinion, but I would say they just need to look into more of the policy issues and how Kamala Harris - I mean, she's flip-flopped on many different policies, just completely flipped her views on them," Purvis said. "I feel like they don't realize that they're voting for someone who just wants their vote."

Purvis encouraged everyone to "listen to both sides" because so many are stuck in an echo chamber.