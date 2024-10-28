Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: The joy is officially gone from the left

Vitriol is now sweeping across the Democratic Party, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Democrats and the state-run media mob are desperate Video

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to criticism from Democrats over former President Trump's Madison Square Garden rally on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out "rage" coming from the left eight days before the election on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: The joy is officially gone. An irrational rage, hatred and psychosis has now taken its place. At a Harris rally over the weekend, a woman even got in the face of a little baby in a stroller and started yelling at the baby before being pulled away.  

... 

MARK CUBAN BLAMES SOCIAL MEDIA ALGORITHMS FOR TRUMP'S 'GANGSTA' APPEAL TO YOUNG MEN 

Again, that was at a rally for Kamala Harris. This campaign has gone completely off the rails. Hate, vitriol is now sweeping across the Democratic Party. ... the most insane smear came from Vice President Harris. She said Donald Trump was going to take away Americans' right to bear arms. Is she delusional?  

... 

Kamala Harris has literally called for the mandatory gun buyback or gun confiscation on multiple occasions. By the way, keep in mind all this rhetoric at a time when we had two would-be assassins. President Trump nearly losing his life, coming within a millimeter of losing his life, and they ratchet up the rhetoric at this point, with a week to go, knowing there are deranged people in this world.  

