SEAN HANNITY: The joy is officially gone from the left

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out "rage" coming from the left eight days before the election on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: The joy is officially gone. An irrational rage, hatred and psychosis has now taken its place. At a Harris rally over the weekend, a woman even got in the face of a little baby in a stroller and started yelling at the baby before being pulled away.

MARK CUBAN BLAMES SOCIAL MEDIA ALGORITHMS FOR TRUMP'S 'GANGSTA' APPEAL TO YOUNG MEN

Again, that was at a rally for Kamala Harris . This campaign has gone completely off the rails. Hate, vitriol is now sweeping across the Democratic Party. ... the most insane smear came from Vice President Harris. She said Donald Trump was going to take away Americans' right to bear arms. Is she delusional?

