SEAN HANNITY: It's not a shocker that President Biden lied about a pardon for Hunter

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter ahead of his exit from office on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, the Democrats you saw there, they were just flat-out lying. In fact, there are people who are very clearly above the law, the ones that are lecturing all of you about the rule of law, and by the way, they are called the Biden family, or as we affectionately refer to them on this program as simply the "syndicate."

BIDEN PARDONS SON HUNTER BIDEN AHEAD OF EXIT FROM OVAL OFFICE

Early today, in a move that surprised no one who watches this channel, President Biden did issue a full, unconditional pardon to his beloved son, Hunter . Only months after vowing over and over again that he would never pardon Hunter because of his deep, unwavering commitment to justice and the rule of law, you might recall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

...