SEAN HANNITY: Harris and Biden have been completely missing in action

Kamala Harris is down in multiple polls, Hannity says

Sean Hannity: Harris and Biden have been MIA

Fox News host Sean Hannity analyzes 2024 election polls and Vice President Kamala Harris' upcoming interviews on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reveals why Vice President Kamala Harris is now doing interviews before the election on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: There is one huge reason, and only one reason, that Kamala is now going on and doing any interviews. Her internal poll numbers have got to be horrendous. Now, meanwhile, the publicly available poll numbers from the most credible pollsters in 2016 and 2020 and swing states we've been showing you (are) not great for Kamala Harris 

WALZ REPEATS GEORGIA ABORTION DEATH FALSEHOOD DECRIED BY DOCTORS AS ‘FEARMONGERING’ 

She is down in multiple polls in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. The race is even tighter in Virginia, where Kamala holds a slight lead. A brand new Yahoo News poll shows Trump surging nationwide. 

Harris is desperately trying to make up ground. That's why she's finally doing friendly interviews, but lapping it up with Trump-hater Howard Stern, those hard-hitting interviewers on "The View" and Stephen Colbert, who's dull as dirt, or the "Call Me Daddy" podcast, while millions of Americans are suffering the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene and another major hurricane on the way, is not exactly the best look for the vice president when she and Joe Biden have been completely missing in action. 

