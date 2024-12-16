SEAN HANNITY: The government needs to be honest with us

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the White House's response to mysterious drone sightings in his opening monologue Monday on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, if your government didn't know, if they didn't know and the first sighting was nearly a month ago, don't you think there would be a greater sense of urgency? Look, I truly believe, I hope Donald Trump is right. But that lack of urgency and inaction surrounding the drones would be pretty scary if they're actually a mystery to our government, to our military and our intelligence community. Think about that.

MORE THAN 20 DAYS INTO PHENOMENON, PENTAGON STILL HAS NO ANSWERS ABOUT ORIGINS OF MYSTERIOUS NJ DRONES

How scary would it be if your government, our military, our intelligence apparatus did not know where these drones came from, who's operating them and what their capabilities are? They are the size of school buses. This is not the baby drones that your neighbor might fly around the neighborhood as a hobby.

…

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have raised serious alarm bells about these airborne objects. But the federal government's messaging, is it's here, there, everywhere, in complete denial. If this is some kind of test from the government, they need to own up to it. They need to be honest with all of you. If this is some kind of other security operation, they need to tell all of you, the American people, if we're in danger.

We have a right and we need to be notified. It is completely, totally unacceptable for our government to play dumb the way they are. Now, there is a clear pattern of dishonesty from the administration, even when American lives could be at stake. So you know enough of the act. It's time Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, come clean and for once embrace, just one time, honesty.