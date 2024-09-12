SEAN HANNITY: Donald Trump isn't just facing off against Kamala Harris

Fox News host Sean Hannity highlights how former President Trump is not just running against Kamala Harris, but a ‘machine’ of institutions on " Hannity ."

TRUMP SAYS ‘THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE,’ CLAIMING VICTORY AGAINST HARRIS IN TUESDAY'S SHOWDOWN

SEAN HANNITY: It's no secret that one candidate, yes, Vice President Kamala Harris, is planning to raise taxes on all of you. But just moments ago, Donald Trump unveiled a new plan to cut taxes for the hardest working Americans who don't, you know, clock out at 5. Pretty amazing.

We are only 54 days away from the 2024 election. Pennsylvania voting begins in, oh, just a mere five days. In Alabama, the first ballots are officially in the mail. More than a dozen states, including swing states like Wisconsin, are scheduled to send out ballots later this month. We are in the homestretch of a race that will impact the course of our country for decades to come. It is an inflection point for this country.

And as most of you know, Donald Trump isn't just facing off against Kamala Harris. He is running against our vicious, powerful institutions and a political machine that spans the Democratic Party.

They're running against the state-run corrupt Pravda media mob – a powerful deep state with bureaucrats in every department of your federal government, a weaponized Department of Justice.

And to add insult to injury, he's running against big tech, too. They're all putting cinder blocks on the scale of an election. The same political machine that booted Joe Biden from the ballot after he won millions of votes. Well, that same political machine has been trying to destroy Donald Trump for the better part of an entire decade.