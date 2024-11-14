SEAN HANNITY: Donald Trump has a clear mandate to fix what's broken

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to President-elect Trump’s mandate to fix America on "Hannity."
SEAN HANNITY: It is a new day in America. In just a matter of weeks, Republicans will officially take control of the White House, the Senate, the House of Representatives.
‘THE VIEW’ MELTS DOWN OVER TRUMP'S RESOUNDING ELECTION VICTORY: ‘PROFOUNDLY DISTURBED’
Donald Trump has a clear mandate to fix what is broken and there are many things. So, make no mistake, big changes are coming to the Washington, D.C. swamp.
It is time to make America healthy again through accountability and through transparency. Now, this will be one of the major themes from the new Trump administration: freedom from bureaucracy, the freedom to choose for you and your family. The permanent state has become too bloated, too restrictive, too powerful, and it is pushing the American dream out of reach for so many people, but that's all about to change.