SEAN HANNITY: Donald Trump is fortunate to be alive, again

Hannity reacts to the apparent second assassination attempt on Trump

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Fox News host Sean Hannity says former President Trump is fortunate to be alive following the second alleged assassination attempt on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the former president’s gratitude to be alive following the second alleged assassination attempt on his life on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Donald Trump is just frankly fortunate to be alive again. Another tough weekend in my home state, in this case, Florida. For the second time this year, Donald Trump was nearly assassinated. It was much closer than people know.  

... 

If not for one eagle-eyed Secret Service officer and several others who engaged the shooter from an open field, Donald Trump likely would not be alive tonight. It seems that the potential assassin here was within moments of firing that shot.  

It is clear that the agents on Trump's security detail all acted heroically. They were all willing to sacrifice their own bodies in the face of imminent danger. "No greater love hath man than to lay down their life for another." That's those guys and those men and women. Now, this was yet another glaring security failure by the leadership at the DHS, the Secret Service, but they don't see it that way. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.