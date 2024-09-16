SEAN HANNITY: Donald Trump is fortunate to be alive, again

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the former president’s gratitude to be alive following the second alleged assassination attempt on his life on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Donald Trump is just frankly fortunate to be alive again. Another tough weekend in my home state, in this case, Florida. For the second time this year, Donald Trump was nearly assassinated. It was much closer than people know.

...

HARRIS' FIRST SOLO INTERVIEW PROVES CANDIDATE IS 'UNPREPARED FOR OFFICE,' SAY ONLINE CRITICS

If not for one eagle-eyed Secret Service officer and several others who engaged the shooter from an open field, Donald Trump likely would not be alive tonight. It seems that the potential assassin here was within moments of firing that shot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP