Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris’ rhetoric ahead of the 2024 presidential election on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Desperate times call for desperate measures at the Harris campaign. Only hours ago, Kamala Harris sat down for a very tough live-to-tape interview right here on the Fox News Channel with our very own Bret Baier. Now, unlike the pro-Kamala Harris, state-run fake news media and other people who call themselves journalists, he asked tough, fair questions.

He insisted on real answers in a short period of time, a short window that they gave him about very important topics. He didn't let Harris off the hook. He pressed her. He pressed her repeatedly. Needless to say, I'd say the joy is gone in the Harris campaign tonight and her obvious anger, that was on full display, the one she's notorious for. Kamala Harris appeared agitated, obsessively trying to simply avoid answering basic fundamental questions.

