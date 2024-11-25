SEAN HANNITY: The days of anti-Trump, anti-conservative witch hunts are over

Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down Judge Tanya Chutkan granting Special Counsel Jack Smith's motion to dismiss the Jan. 6 election subversion case against President-elect Donald Trump in his opening monologue Monday on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, a monumental win for Donald Trump and the rule of law. The weaponized, politicized Biden-Harris justice system is now waving the white flag of surrender. Thanks, frankly, to all of you, the American people. Earlier today, federal prosecutors, they dropped all charges against Donald Trump stemming from the bogus January 6th case. It is now officially over. There will be no trial in the Washington swamp. There will be no conviction. There will be no jail time. There will be no fines.

TRUMP'S LEGAL CASES LIKELY TO DIE OUT AMID IMPENDING WHITE HOUSE RETURN, EXPERTS SAY

On X, President-elect Donald Trump reacted, "These cases, like all of the other cases I have been forced to go through, are empty and lawless and should never have been brought." He continued, "It was a political hijacking and a low point in the history of our country that such a thing could have happened, and yet, I persevered against all odds and I won." Now, think about this. With the election over, the DOJ is suddenly no longer interested, how amazing, in pursuing a case.

As we have reported over and over, it is now crystal clear to all – these charges were never about justice. And the American people rejected all of the nine years of smear, slander, besmirchment, lawfare, weaponization of justice, the politicizing of the FBI and our intelligence community. They rejected it overwhelmingly this past election as they rejected legacy media, which is dead. Instead, this was always a blatant effort by, unfortunately, actors, Democrats, your federal government, to destroy Donald Trump, prevent him from ever becoming president again. They've tried their best.

It is amazing that this man is still standing after all that they threw at him. But the American people, they knew better. And now, it's critical that the Department of Justice undergoes much-needed reforms. Measures need to be put in place so this can never, ever happen again to anybody, Democrat or Republican. The days of anti-Trump, anti-conservative witch hunts are over. And needless to say, Democrats are not particularly happy.