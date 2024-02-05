SEAN HANNITY: This bill does ‘absolutely nothing’ to secure the border

Fox News host Sean Hannity explained that the proposed border bill’s provisions would be an ‘unmitigated disaster’ for America on Monday night.

SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON DECLARES SENATE BORDER BILL IS A 'NON-STARTER' FOR THE HOUSE: 'MORE HARM THAN GOOD'

SEAN HANNITY: But first, tonight, the U.S. Senate. They have released their long-awaited border legislation. And by the way, it's not just about borders, it's about Ukraine. It's funding 60 billion more and Israel funding only 14 billion. Now, this bill does absolutely nothing to secure the border. It would be an unmitigated disaster. And by the way, every Republican should strongly be opposed to this.

[The border bill] would mandate legal representation for all illegal immigrants. It adds 50,000 extra employment and family reunification visas. It gives Biden the power to funnel asylum claims to ports of entry. If more than 5,000 illegal immigrants cross each day for seven days, after which the ports must process a minimum of 1,400 claims a day. And what's worse is the power can only be used for a limited number of days and sunsets after three years, that shows the headlines.

Look at New York City, where the governor, Kathy Hochul, with Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, welcomed illegal immigrants with open arms. We are open. We're a sanctuary state. Well, it's wreaking havoc in New York. This morning, New York City police officers conducted a raid on a Venezuelan gang tied to dozens of robberies. And, of course, the brutal assault on NYPD officers last week.