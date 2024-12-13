Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Biden is 'solely focused on sabotaging' incoming Trump admin in final weeks in office

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office in less than 40 days

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Sean Hannity tears into President Biden’s agenda during his final weeks in office on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity criticizes President Biden for focusing his final weeks in office on "sabotaging" President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: In less than two months – the greatest political comeback in American history – it will be official. Joe Biden, along with his entire pathetic administration, they will be out of the White House and not a moment, frankly, too soon. After trying to put his chief political rival in prison with a weaponized DOJ, Biden will hand over the keys to Donald Trump, whether they like it or not, and leave office as the worst, most corrupt, most incompetent, most divisive, one-term president in modern American history. 

And his final act as commander-in-chief is very much on brand. Instead of working to make the country a better place in his final days in office, Joe Biden is solely focused on sabotaging the incoming Trump administration while also making some very dumb and, frankly, even dangerous decisions. Now, that doesn't seem to make any sense at all to anybody, does it? Except them. All vengeance.

