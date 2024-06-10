SEAN HANNITY: Biden is proposing tight gun regulations, yet his son Hunter is on trial for gun crimes

Fox News host Sean Hannity says the evidence against Hunter Biden is overwhelming on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Count one accuses Hunter of lying on an ATF form when purchasing a gun, swearing that he was not addicted to drugs. Count two accuses Hunter of lying to the gun dealer. Count three alleges that Hunter illegally possessed the gun while addicted to drugs or actively using drugs.

AOC FRETS DONALD TRUMP WOULD THROW HER IN JAIL IF HE WINS: 'HE'S OUT OF HIS MIND'

The evidence seems to be overwhelming, based on evidence from the trial. One day after buying the gun, Hunter texted his girlfriend he was waiting for his dealer. The next day, Hunter texted his girlfriend he is smoking crack. So, let's be clear, these allegations are not a joke.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP