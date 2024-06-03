SEAN HANNITY: No American should have to face a partisan witch hunt

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds politically motivated trials following the conviction of former President Trump on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: No American, whether your name is Biden or Trump , should have to face a partisan witch hunt and, of course, no one in the Biden White House has the decency to call out the lawfare against Trump. Quite the contrary.

REP. MAXINE WATERS SAYS TRUMP SUPPORTERS SHOULD BE INVESTIGATED: 'ARE THEY PREPARING A CIVIL WAR?'

We hear there was celebrating in Biden headquarters and the White House and, by the way, why did the third-highest ranking person at Joe Biden's DOJ, why would they ever leave that prestigious position to prosecute a local case against Donald Trump in New York?

Clearly, with a deeply involved and incompetent, unpopular president, well, the Democrats, they need all the political help they can get and this appears to be their number one strategy.