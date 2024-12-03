SEAN HANNITY: 'America First' is back in a big way

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out President Biden’s priorities and looks ahead to leadership under President-elect Donald Trump on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Thankfully, this very sad, pathetic chapter in American history is now coming to an end. "America First" is back in a big way. World leaders, it's fascinating to watch, it's like the Trump effect. The United States is maintaining a huge amount of leverage.

BIDEN PARDONS SON HUNTER BIDEN AHEAD OF EXIT FROM OVAL OFFICE

Donald Trump is not afraid to use it and after his threat of tariffs, the president-elect reported that Mexico's president agreed to secure their own border and stop the migrant caravans that are heading towards our border.

