SCOTUS gun rights ruling upsets journos on Twitter: 'Plainly insane'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Journalists expressed heightened levels of anxiety after a recent Supreme Court ruling gave New York State residents better access to acquiring firearm concealed carry licenses.

Various liberal media journalists and commentators remarked that the ruling "is a middle finger to New York," proof that the Supreme Court "sucks," and means that the Court will have contributed to future mass shootings in the country.

Fox News reported that the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against New York state firearm regulations that made it difficult to acquire a concealed carry permit. The court ruled that such regulations, which included a prospective permit holder having to show "proper cause" for seeking a license at the discretion of New York officials, were unconstitutionally restrictive.

In his opinion on the ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas stated, "We too agree, and now hold, consistent with Heller and McDonald, that the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home."

PRESIDENT BIDEN REACTS TO SUPREME COURT HANDING GUN OWNERS A MAJOR 2ND AMENDMENT WIN

He explained that, "Because the State of New York issues public-carry licenses only when an applicant demonstrates a special need for self-defense, we conclude that the State’s licensing regime violates the Constitution."

"It's such a middle finger to New York," Whoopi Goldberg claimed during the Thursday episode of ABC's The View, which aired just after the ruling was announced.

The Atlantic writer and MSNBC contributor Molly Jong-Fast tweeted, "This Supreme Court really sucks."

Opinion writer for progressive activist outlet Occupy Democrats David Weissman commented on the ruling, tweeting, "Blood will be on the hands of the Supreme Court."

Co-host of progressive podcast Pod Save America, Dan Pfeiffer, made a snarky tweet about the ruling, "Right-wing Supreme Court majority appointed by two Presidents that lost the popular vote enshrines retrograde policies opposed by the vast majority of Americans."

MSNBC contributor Dean Obeidallah lamented via tweet, "This 6-3 GOP Supreme Court is no longer a ‘court’ - it's simply an extension of the GOP political apparatus."

"SCOTUS makes us all less safe; holds NY gun permit requirement is unconstitutional," tweeted MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Alene.

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes blasted the ruling, tweeting, "I’m sorry but the idea that the constitution *requires* universal concealed carry is plainly insane."

NEW YORK GUN CASE: BREYER SAYS CONSERVATIVE SUPREME COURT MAJORITY 'SEVERELY BURDENS' STATE FIREARM RULES

"As you watch the Supreme Court today undermine some rights (Miranda!) while expanding others (guns!), don’t forget that it doesn’t have to be this way. Dems control the White House & both branches of Congress for a few months more & could un-pack/re-balance this GOP-packed court," wrote fellow MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan.

The Nation’s Justice correspondent and MSNBC contributor Elie Mystal posted a dramatic tweet, writing, "That's it for today. Tune in [checks notes] tomorrow for more opinions. I'm going to go throw up."

Political strategist and The View co-host Ana Navarro called the ruling a "disgrace" on Twitter, writing, "How tone-deaf to America’s very real gun violence epidemic can the majority in the Supreme Court be? This is a disgrace."

Mother Jones Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery wrote "Just here to say that no matter the topic, it is manifestly NUTS that Thomas is writing opinions when his wife tried to overthrow the US government. And when it comes to undermining 100 yo, reasonable restrictions on guns, ESPECIALLY NUTS."

NBC News contributor and former Obama senior advisor Ben Rhodes slammed the Supreme Court as an "extremist court," tweeting, "An extremist majority appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote telling states that they can’t protect the right to vote, the right to choose, the climate or kids from gun violence. Not exactly conservative."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And during an ABC News special report on ABC News Live, an animated ABC News senior correspondent Terry Moran expressed that people are worried about how free guns will now be. "There was a lot of discussion about, ‘What about football statements? What about taverns where people are drinking?’" he told ABC anchor David Muir.