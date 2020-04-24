Scott Walker: I understand protesters' 'fear and frustration', but we need to show we can follow guidelines

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker joined "The Story" Friday to react to protests against a stay-at-home order in his home state, the latest of several demonstrations against restrictions put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think like most Americans, I have both fear and frustration," Walker said. "I have the frustration that we heard from many of the protesters who fear that we're going on too far without looking at the numbers.

"I mean, this governor's [Democrat Tony Evers] talked about pushing the stay at home order until Memorial Day weekend," Walker added. "I said, 'Let's give it a few more weeks to see where we're at and see if things improve.' At the same time, I think like a lot of Americans, in addition to frustration, there's a bit of fear of still the unknown."

Walker told host Martha MacCallum that he did not agree with the protests, saying that presenting a plan to reopen and following health guidelines were a better idea.

"I saw a few days ago a number of people at a protest that had no signs of social distancing, no signs of wearing face masks," Walker said. "I think the more appropriate response is what the statewide chamber did here today, and that was lay out a plan of how we can safely and responsibly, on a staggered basis, start to get back to work and the best way to do this is to show that we can follow these guidelines."

The former governor called for a rational gradual reopening.

"The example I give is, if we can go to grocery stores or other places safely, let's apply some of those same standards. Let's do it the measured way." Walker said. "I would encourage business owners across America [to] show what you're going to do to safely open, because even if the government lifts the ban ... customers and employees aren't going to come back unless you can show you've got a safe and healthy working environment."

