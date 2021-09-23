The Force A-woke-ns: Scientific American deems 'JEDI' a 'problematic' term

The popular magazine Scientific American faced an onslaught of mockery after deeming the term "JEDI" to be "problematic."

On Wednesday, Scientific American published an article titled "Why the Term ‘JEDI’ Is Problematic for Describing Programs That Promote Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion." In the piece, the magazine suggested that the term JEDI, used to reference "justice, equity, diversity and inclusion" initiatives, is actually a harmful term.

"Put simply, the baggage of Jedi and Star Wars is too heavy to burden our justice-oriented initiatives with and may actually undermine these efforts," the piece explained.

‘ROE V WADE’ DIRECTOR NICK LOEB REACTS TO CRITICISM OF FILM: ‘THE MEDIA HAS BECOME SO VISCERAL TODAY’

Among the grievances the article gave included the "threatening inclusion and sense of belonging" and "problematic cultural legacy" of "Star Wars."

The article read "While an overarching goal of JEDI initiatives is to promote inclusion, the term JEDI might make people feel excluded. Star Wars is popular but divisive. Identifying our initiatives with it may nudge them closer to the realm of fandom, manufacturing in-groups and out-groups."

The article was roundly ridiculed on Twitter as people called out the supposed "scientific" magazine.

Political commentator Dave Rubin tweeted "Someone just blow up the Internet already…"

Former Portland State University philosophy professor Peter Boghossian tweeted "Legitimacy crisis. @sciam has been corrupted by woke ideology."

Daily Caller editor Hayden Daniel wrote "’Scientific’ American lmao."

The article also included a disclaimer reading "This is an opinion and analysis article; the views expressed by the author or authors are not necessarily those of Scientific American."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scientific American has already come under fire in 2021 for promoting more political and "problematic" views. In April, the magazine called on the media to recognize climate change as a "climate emergency."

"The planet is heating up way too fast. It’s time for journalism to recognize that the climate emergency is here," Scientific American wrote.

In June, the magazine also faced controversy for accusing Israel of practicing "vaccine apartheid" in a since-removed opinion piece.