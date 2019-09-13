Scarborough lashes out at Dems: 'Medicare-for-All' will not pass, this is a 'waste of time'

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was fed up Friday morning over the Democratic presidential candidates spending too much time at Thursday night's debate "quibbling" over minor health care policy differences.

The "Morning Joe" host said he was "astounded" to see the candidates, for a large portion of the first hour, "pounding each other on technocratic niceties" related to their health care plans, while ignoring the big picture.

"America doesn't care. Twitter cares, policy analysts care," he said. Scarborough argued that the party should be highlighting that it supports "universal health care as a basic right" and that President Trump wants to "destroy" health care and strip coverage for pre-existing conditions under ObamaCare.

"Yet Democrats tear themselves from limb to limb. You have Castro accusing Joe Biden of losing his memory. You've got Bernie Sanders screaming until he's hoarse at other people about how he's the only one who really cares. ... I mean, the insanity of it all," he lamented, before crediting Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., for calling an end to the squabble.

Scarborough concluded by saying that pitching "Medicare-for-All' to the American people is a "waste of time" because it will never pass in Congress after the election.

"Barack Obama basically had to use every ounce of his mandate to get 50 votes to pass the Affordable Care Act," he said. "They're just shooting themselves in the foot, turning off a lot of Americans and having them switch their TV sets - especially on the West Coast - back to 'Wheel of Fortune.' This is a waste of time for Democrats."