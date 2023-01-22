Scalise shames Washington spending spree: A ‘drunken sailor’ would do better

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise joined ‘Sunday Morning Futures' to react to the U.S. reaching the debt limit earlier this week and highlighted Joe Biden's handling of the economy and federal spending spree. He told host Maria Bartiromo that the U.S. cannot handle increasing the debt limit and its continuous spending.

MAJORITY LEADER SCALISE: Joe Biden is the one who needs to take ownership and responsibility for this. And he's refusing to meet with Kevin McCarthy up to this point. I don't think that's sustainable, Maria, because if you look for the last two years, Joe Biden has gone on a spending spree the likes our country has never seen before. A drunken sailor would not be associated with the level of spending you've seen out of Washington.

… And so what happened is the credit cards are maxed out. That's basically how you hit the debt ceiling. It's the ability to print more money, and that expires when you hit the debt ceiling. And so the only way to address it is to control spending or to increase the debt ceiling or a combination of the two.

…But you can't just keep increasing the debt limit and let President Biden keep spending like he's done. That's just not it's not attainable for the future generations. Our country can't handle that. So we've got to get control of our spending as we're having this conversation. And Joe Biden has got to recognize this right now. He's living in denial.

