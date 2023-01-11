George Santos feuds with CNN commentator Kinzinger after he tells him to resign: ‘Go on CNN and cry about it’

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger sparred with freshman Republican Congressman George Santos, R-N.Y., on Twitter, Wednesday.

The former lawmaker-turned-CNN-commentator blasted Santos for being a "fraud" and asked him to resign, while the controversial congressional freshman told him to go on-air on CNN and "cry about it."

Twitter users were privy to some internet fireworks between the two men. It began with Santos's tweet on Wednesday telling his followers that he would not be resigning from office.

He tweeted, "I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living. I will NOT resign!"

Santos’ tweet came in response to calls from Democrats and members of his own party for him to resign. On Wednesday, the Nassau County GOP was the first group to call for Santos’ exit, based on allegations that his 2022 congressional campaign was "a campaign of deceit, lies, and fabrication."

The New York Times recently put out a bombshell report alleging that much of Santos’ supposed life story was made up to help him secure office.

Kinzinger, the former GOP congressman most notable for his heated opposition to former President Donald Trump – particularly after the January 6 Capitol Riot – was not impressed with Santos’ defiant tweet. He replied to it, tweeting, "Fraud."

Kinzinger, who recently turned heads for joining liberal network CNN as a political commentator, also retweeted Santos’ post and provided a caption which stated, "Resign now."

Santos immediately shot back at Kinzinger. He posted a picture of a teary-eyed Kinzinger and mocked the former lawmaker for his new gig.

Santos wrote, "Go on @CNN and cry about it."

Kinzinger had one more retort for Santos, saying, "Cries are better than lies, FRAUD."