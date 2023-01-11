Expand / Collapse search
George Santos feuds with CNN commentator Kinzinger after he tells him to resign: ‘Go on CNN and cry about it’

Kinzinger also called Santos a 'fraud' over allegations that he has lied about his background

Gabriel Hays
By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
Anti-Trump Adam Kinzinger lands a new job Video

Anti-Trump Adam Kinzinger lands a new job

Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Trace Gallagher reflect on former Rep. Kinzinger becoming a CNN senior political analyst on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger sparred with freshman Republican Congressman George Santos, R-N.Y., on Twitter, Wednesday.

The former lawmaker-turned-CNN-commentator blasted Santos for being a "fraud" and asked him to resign, while the controversial congressional freshman told him to go on-air on CNN and "cry about it."

Twitter users were privy to some internet fireworks between the two men. It began with Santos's tweet on Wednesday telling his followers that he would not be resigning from office.

EMBATTLED REP.-ELECT SANTOS REFUSES TO ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT RESUME LIES WHILE PROMISING TO SUPPORT MCCARTHY 

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

He tweeted, "I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living. I will NOT resign!"

Santos’ tweet came in response to calls from Democrats and members of his own party for him to resign. On Wednesday, the Nassau County GOP was the first group to call for Santos’ exit, based on allegations that his 2022 congressional campaign was "a campaign of deceit, lies, and fabrication."

The New York Times recently put out a bombshell report alleging that much of Santos’ supposed life story was made up to help him secure office.

Kinzinger, the former GOP congressman most notable for his heated opposition to former President Donald Trump – particularly after the January 6 Capitol Riot – was not impressed with Santos’ defiant tweet. He replied to it, tweeting, "Fraud."

Kinzinger, who recently turned heads for joining liberal network CNN as a political commentator, also retweeted Santos’ post and provided a caption which stated, "Resign now." 

Santos immediately shot back at Kinzinger. He posted a picture of a teary-eyed Kinzinger and mocked the former lawmaker for his new gig.

REPUBLICAN GEORGE SANTOS FLIPS DEMOCRATIC HOUSE SEAT IN NEW YORK

Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, speaks during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Former PresidentDonald Trump's 187 minutes of inaction as an armed mob attacked the US Capitol will be the focus of the second prime-time hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. 

Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, speaks during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Former PresidentDonald Trump's 187 minutes of inaction as an armed mob attacked the US Capitol will be the focus of the second prime-time hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Santos wrote, "Go on @CNN and cry about it."

Kinzinger had one more retort for Santos, saying, "Cries are better than lies, FRAUD."

TOPSHOT - Newly elected Republican Representative from New York George Santos attends the US House of Representatives voting for new speaker at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 4, 2023. - The new Republican-led House was engulfed in crisis for a second day running Wednesday after a fresh round of voting failed to produce a winner in the race for speaker. 

TOPSHOT - Newly elected Republican Representative from New York George Santos attends the US House of Representatives voting for new speaker at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 4, 2023. - The new Republican-led House was engulfed in crisis for a second day running Wednesday after a fresh round of voting failed to produce a winner in the race for speaker.  (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP)

