San Francisco repeals law that prohibited city from doing business in 30 states with conservative laws

The city of San Francisco voted on Tuesday to end its boycott of 30 states with conservative laws after the move proved to be costly and ineffectively.

San Francisco's Board of Supervisors voted 7-4 to repeal a law that banned city-funded travel and contracting with 30 conservative states that had laws on the books that they said restricted LGBTQ rights, abortion access and voting rights.

The board of supervisors first enacted the 2016 ordinance called Chapter 12X after the Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage in the U.S., as a punitive act against states that passed legislation that the city of San Francisco viewed as anti-LGBTQ.

The law was amended in 2019 and 2021 to include other states that had enacted restrictive abortion and voting rights legislation. The ban also previously applied to city contracts with businesses based the restricted states, but separate legislation ending that portion of the boycott was adopted in March, the San Francisco Examiner reported.

"It’s not achieving the goal we want to achieve," said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, a gay man and sponsor of the legislation to repeal the boycott, according to the San Francisco Examiner "It is making our government less efficient."

The rollback follows a February report from the city administrator's office that found the law has been costly and ineffective, admitting that no targeted states "cited the City's travel and contract bans as motivation for reforming their laws."

"Since 12X became operative, the number of banned states has grown from 8 states in 2017 to 30 in 2022," the report read. "This increase suggests that the City's threat of boycott may not serve as a compelling deterrent to states considering restrictive policies. Only 1 state has ever been removed from the list."

The law "has created additional administrative burden for City staff and vendors and unintended consequences for San Francisco citizens, such as limiting enrichment and developmental opportunities," according to the report. "Few, if any, other jurisdictions implement travel or contracting bans as expansive as the City’s."

The report also found that the ban has spiked San Francisco’s contracting costs around 10-20 percent and that by repealing the contract ban, it could "likely increase competition, lower costs, and bring and resource savings to the City."

