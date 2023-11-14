Sage Steele tears into Megan Rapinoe for God comment: 'Narcissism at its finest'

Former ESPN host Sage Steele reignited her feud with U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe on Tuesday after the athlete’s claim that her injury proved there is no God.

During the National Women’s Soccer League Championship on Saturday, Rapinoe was injured within the first six minutes and forced to leave the game. The injury was especially hurtful for Rapinoe since it was her last professional game.

"I’m not a religious person or anything and if there was a God, like, this is proof that there isn’t," Rapinoe said in a press conference after the game. "This is f–ked up. It’s just f–ked up. Six minutes in and I eat my Achilles."

The comment went viral with many people criticizing Rapinoe, including Steele.

"Narcissism at its finest," Steele wrote on her X account.

Steele came under fire from Rapinoe back in July after criticizing efforts to include transgender women in women’s sports.

In the past, Steele has expressed support for former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines for her advocacy to keep women’s sports fair. Steele declared that she stands with Gaines and called what has occurred with trans people overtaking women’s sports "ridiculous," "heartbreaking," "difficult to watch" and added the hashtag "savewomensports."

Rapinoe fired back against Steele and what she considered other "transphobic" critics.

"'You’re taking a ‘real’ woman’s place,’ that’s the part of the argument that’s still extremely transphobic. I see trans women as real women," Rapinoe responded. "What you’re saying automatically in the argument—you’re sort of telling on yourself already—is you don’t believe these people are women. Therefore, they’re taking the other spot. I don’t feel that way."

Though Steele did not respond to Rapinoe directly, she criticized Rapinoe’s comment in an exchange with ESPN broadcaster Sam Ponder after the latter defended her on social media.

"Sage says bio males shouldn’t compete in female sports and now she’s to blame for violence? This is an attempt to silence good-faith discussion and debate," Ponder wrote. "Disagree passionately, say she’s wrong (& why)… but to claim she is responsible for violence is absurd."

Steele added: "Yes Sam…it’s absurd. And predictable! This is what happens when ppl allow their emotions to get in the way of FACTS & SCIENCE. Esp when they’re fighting to keep a false narrative alive. You said it best after (USA Today columnist Nancy) Armour attacked you: ‘biology is not bigotry.’ #SaveWomensSports."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.