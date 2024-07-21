Expand / Collapse search
Media

Portnoy says Biden dropping out and endorsing Harris has ‘subverted democracy with pure election fraud’

The Barstools Founder said, 'They're trying to hijack basically democracy. They're not letting people vote'

By Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi Fox News
Published
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took to social media to write that Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn’t have been the Democratic Party's preferred choice if given the chance to run alongside other party candidates before President Biden dropped out of the presidential election.

"There is no way Kamala would have been the nominee if Joe Biden dropped out before the Democratic Primary and had to run vs other candidates," Portnoy wrote in a post on X. "The people who control Joe also control Kamala and just subverted democracy with pure election fraud and theft."

Biden shocked the country on Sunday when he announced he would bow out of the 2024 election and endorsed Harris to lead the Democratic ticket. 

HOLLYWOOD REACTS TO BIDEN ELECTION WITHDRAWAL: BARBRA STREISAND, MARK HAMILL RESPOND TO HISTORIC MOMENT

Dave Portnoy claps

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is seen in attendance during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote in a statement, before endorsing Harris in a separate post.  

In a video posted on X, Portnoy went on to call Biden a "lettuce-head" and "vegetable" as he said that anyone with "two eyes and a brain" could see that Democrats "whacked Joe when the powers that be sent him out for that debate with Trump."

JD VANCE, OTHERS SAY BIDEN SHOULD RESIGN PRESIDENCY IF HE DROPS OUT OF THE RACE

Biden and Harris

Biden was roasted on social media this weekend after sharing a photo of the first and second families together and calling them the "dream team." (Left: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Right: (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images))

"[Biden] has been this way for years, and the Democrats have been hiding it. Then they're like, well, he probably can't beat Trump, so we got to get somebody else in there," Portnoy continued. "They waited this long, so now what, they can handpick basically who the replacement is going to be."

"They're trying to hijack basically democracy. They're not letting people vote," he added.

Portnoy went on to state his distrust of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s potential in the election, calling him a "slimebag." 

‘RUINED BY NEGLIGENCE’: DAVE PORTNOY BLASTS NANTUCKET WIND FARM AFTER BROKEN BLADE SHUTS DOWN BEACHES

Trump Harris split

This split shows former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. ((Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Joe Raedle/Getty Images))

Portnoy added that whether the endorsed candidate was Harris, Newsom or Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the "point is the same," writing that  "a small select group of people decided they get to handpick the pesidential candidate rather than have people vote for the candidate."

"It's insane and calculated," he added. "He's stepping down because everybody in the Democratic Party is saying he's unfit… But he's still going to be president. He's still president. He still has the keys to the nukes. [He’s] not fit enough to run for president [but is] being forced out of the party. Nobody trusts him, but he’s still the president." 

"The Democrats are such jokes and scumbags and devious. You have to vote for the other guy because of what the Democrats are doing," he concluded. 

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi is a freelance production assistant at Fox News Digital.