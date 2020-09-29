Rush Limbaugh: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson 'sold his soul to China' by endorsing Biden

Rush Limbaugh slammed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Tuesday, saying the actor “sold his soul to China” when he endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden over President Trump.

“Dwayne Johnson has sold his soul to China. It is a fascinating story about who owns this guy and who he really cares about pleasing,” Limbaugh said. “Now, he could have been silent. He could have just gone through this campaign and not announced a preference. But he’s come out and endorsed Biden.”

The Rock announced he would support Biden on Sunday, marking the first time he’s ever publicly thrown his weight behind a political candidate. Trump has long insisted that China would prefer if Biden prevails on Election Day, and it seems Limbaugh agrees with the theory.

The conservative radio legend then explained that his listeners probably don’t care about the opinion of “Hollywood guy” but urged his fans to pay attention.

“The man that Forbes magazine lists as the world’s highest paid actor, Dwayne Johnson, has just endorsed Biden for president in a seven-minute video,” Limbaugh said, referencing the video Johnson posted on Sunday.

“I’m going to be pushing this political conversation just a little bit more,” Johnson began saying in the video, before presenting an online chat he had with the duo. “Look, I’ve got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on is the conversation and the dialogue, and where that conversation lands is always the most critical part. Now, this is something that I’ve certainly not done in the past, so I’m going to go big. You guys know me, if I go, I go big!”

Johnson added: “As a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president.”

Limbaugh explained to his audience why he feels The Rock’s video is newsworthy, with China being the key element.

“So you know what? I’ll tell you why this is a story. There is 100,000 comments to this guy’s video on his Facebook post. Ninety-five percent of the comments are expressions of anger and feelings of betrayal,” Limbaugh said. “Johnson obviously doesn’t know who his audience is, or maybe he does. Dwayne Johnson’s audience, just like LeBron James and all these current pop culture icons, it is the ChiComs who are paying them. It is the ChiComs who own them, and it is the Chinese to whom they are loyal.”

Limbaugh said that negative feedback doesn’t matter to Johnson because he cares more about “his masters in China” than his massive American fanbase.

“I don’t think he cares, ’cause believe me, folks, what’s really happening here is that he’s pleasing his masters in China. His movies do far better than better in China than they do in the United States, particularly now during COVID,” Limbaugh said.

Johnson’s foray into politics comes after he previously told Rolling Stone that he didn’t vote in 2016. Although he voted for Barack Obama twice, he said he felt the choices the last time around weren’t adequate.

