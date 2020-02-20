Rush Limbaugh rips Bloomberg's debate showing: 'He doesn't have the foggiest idea what he is doing'

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh said Thursday that none of the Democrats running to defeat President Trump in November can share the stage with the incumbent and "survive."

"My reaction to this debate was that there literally is nobody on that stage or anywhere in the Democrat Party right now that can even occupy a stage with Donald Trump and survive it," Limbaugh said on his nationally syndicated show. "There isn't anybody on that stage last night that has the street smarts, the political smarts, the skills, the the unstated talents and abilities to stay even with Donald Trump, no matter what the subject matter, no matter what the debate topic."

Limbaugh also reacted to Trump's mockery of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's performance, which was panned by pundits and viewers after he took fire from his fellow candidates who accused him of trying to "buy" the election.

"If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will," Trump tweeted of Bloomberg. "Not so easy to do what I did!"

"You know, the great make what they do look easy, make anybody think they can do it," Limbaugh began. "These people ... think that because Trump got elected, anybody can, because he's outside of politics ... Bloomberg's looking at Trump, ever since Trump got elected, and he is seething with jealousy and this is what is really propelling and motivating Bloomberg."

Limbaugh said Bloomberg proved himself wrong Wednesday night.

"Bloomberg thinks he's the smartest guy in New York City. Obviously, he thinks Trump's one of the stupidest and dumbest. And if Trump can do it, he can do it," Limbaugh said. "And last night, Bloomberg demonstrated that he doesn't have the foggiest idea what he is doing."