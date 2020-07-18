Rudy Giuliani says mainstream media 'has become apologists for Iran'

President Trump's attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani called the American media "apologists" for Iran, saying the mainstream media "really does the work of Iran," while appearing on "America's News HQ" Saturday.

"I told [the National Council of Resistance of Iran, or NCRI] this year that... we're getting closer for reasons that are almost a surprise to people in America, because the mainstream media really does the work of Iran," Giuliani said to anchor Eric Shawn, of overthrowing the Iranian regime. "I think because [Former President Barack] Obama was so favorable to Iran, the mainstream media has become apologists for Iran."

Giuliani spoke at the NCRI's Free Iran Global Summit online Friday, calling for a regime change in Iran and saying the NCRI is the biggest threat to the theocratic regime, which he described as “maniacs” and drew comparison to the mafia.

The NCRI held its summit online due to the coronavirus pandemic and estimated that participants from 102 countries and 30,000 locations would attend the event.

Giuliani was one of several speakers from across the globe who dialed in remotely and symbolically delivered a letter on behalf of a bipartisan coalition of U.S. politicians and officials, including former Sen. Joe Lieberman, former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey and former Sen. Robert Torricelli.

Shawn asked Giuliani if he envisioned a day when the regime would fall, to which the former mayor said he did.

"Just like we saw the day in Poland and the Soviet Union and the Berlin Wall fall and we woke up the next morning and said, how did this happen?" Giuliani said. "I can feel it. I know how tenuous that hold is and I know how strong or determined these people are and how well-funded they are."

"This is not a group to be taken lightly, and America should give it more support," Giuliani added, referring to the NCRI.

