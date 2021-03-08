Royal photographer Arthur Edwards: Prince Harry 'has just been unbelievably miserable' since Meghan arrived

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards told "America Reports" Monday that he was "absolutely shocked" to hear Prince Harry describe his deteriorating relationship with the British royal family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"The one thing about Harry was that he was always fun, he was always part of the family," recalled Edwards, who has spent more than four decades as a photographer for The Sun newspaper. "He and his brother {Prince William], they learned to ski together, they learned to fly airplanes together, helicopters together and they were just inseparable until Meghan came along and then things start to fall apart."

Buckingham Palace has kept silent after the bombshell interview, in whichh the royal couple made several revelations about their private lives.

"I don’t remember Harry being angry about the media, but since Meghan came along, he has just been unbelievably miserable," Edwards said. "He won't say 'Good morning' to you and he won’t acknowledge you. He treats the press like telegraph poles and ignores them completely. We were taking great pictures of him and his wife, there were no nasty pictures or paparazzi chasing them through the streets of London. It was a very peaceful life, but this has all come out now and I'm massively staggered."

Edwards then expressed his disappointment with Prince Harry's actions during a global pandemic.

"While he has been feeding his chickens and riding around Los Angeles in an open top bus, the Prince of Wales [Prince Charles] and William, the people he rubbished, have been working unbelievably hard at the vaccination centers," he said. "The health workers, hospitals, they just never stop during this terrible pandemic that has ripped through this country where thousands of people lost their jobs, and they've been committed to making people's lives better, and then Harry just goes off like that. I was so angry with him."

Host Sandra Smith recalled covering Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, noting how much things have changed in just two years.

"The first 18 months, it was phenomenal," Edwards agreed. "She [Meghan] was so good. And I was saying this on television, I said this girl's a great ambassador for our country and brought a new store in spirit to the royal family. And that last three or four months it has just gotten so bad.

"That last job she did [was] at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day [March 9, 2020] when she ... went straight for the airport, didn't even go back to the palace, went straight to the airport and caught the last flight to Vancouver and we haven't seen her since."