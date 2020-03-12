Karl Rove blasts Biden for 'crass' coronavirus fundraising email: 'Does he have no shame?'

Former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove slammed Joe Biden on "Hannity" Thursday for sending out an email warning Americans about coronavirus and soliciting donations for his presidential campaign.

Hannity noted that Biden had joined fellow Democrats in criticizing President Trump during the early onset of the virus outbreak after the incumbent ordered strict border security measures, which Biden's primary opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called "xenophobic."

Hannity called Biden "sick" and asked Rove to react.

Rove, who had written the key parts of the email on his signature whiteboard, reacted in amazement to what he was reading aloud.

CORONAVIRUS' IMPACT ON FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

"Here's the front page of the e-mailer, sent out about 7:40 p.m. tonight," Rove began. "'Here's a speech I gave this afternoon. This is a long email, but I hope you read it all the way through and forward it to family and friends',"

"The final page has a "Donate to Joe Biden" button on it," Rove continued -- "He's raising money off of it. Here's what it says at the end: 'This is not the time to be complacent -- If you are ready to fight for the soul of the nation, you can start by donating to elect Joe Biden by clicking the button below, donate to Joe Biden.'

"The man is raising money off of the coronavirus challenge facing our country," Rove said, "Does he have no shame?

"Is there no decency that says, you know what? There are some moments when we shouldn't be taking things and use them for crass political purposes. He's using it for prospecting!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rove added that shortly after Biden sent his email soliciting donations, Rove had obtained an email from the DSCC -- the Senate Democrats' fundraising arm -- that blasted Republicans for allegedly stalling the caucus' bill providing emergency paid sick leave.

Rove said the Republicans only recently received the text of the bill, but within hours, the Democrats grew impatient enough to send a fundraising email asking voters what they thought of the perceived delay.

"Have these people no sense of decency? Can we not step away from this for a minute and politicize everything coming down the line, or is everything being used for fundraising?"