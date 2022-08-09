Ronna McDaniel says GOP must win midterms after 'truly frightening' FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel emphasized the importance of the 2022 midterm elections following the FBI raiding former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, McDaniel criticized the raid as another "Watergate" and argued the FBI is violating the foundations of American democracy.

GOP SLAMS ‘WEAPONIZATION’ OF DOJ AFTER TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO RAIDED BY FBI; DEMS CALL IT ‘ACCOUNTABILITY’

RONNA MCDANIEL: The first thing we have to do is win it back in 2022. We have to win back the House. You saw Kevin McCarthy's very strong statement yesterday, and we have to take the reins of power back. The only way we can stop them is by winning back the House and the Senate. We're four seats away on the House, one seat away from the Senate. And I will say this, the Democrats have had a huge fundraising advantage on the Senate candidates. So anybody listening, you've got to engage in a campaign. You've got to help donate to people like J.D. Vance and Herschel Walker and Adam Laxalt and Mehmet Oz and candidates across the country that are going to need our help so that we can get to the finish line and finally put checks on this power. President Trump is right when he compared this to Watergate. This is the government using an agency to spy on a potential opponent's campaign. And this is truly frightening. It is not what our democracy stands for.

