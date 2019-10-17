Ronan Farrow voices Trump, shows off barrage of accents in audiobook

Ronan Farrow, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who helped break the Harvey Weinstein scandal, displayed a very different talent in the audiobook of "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators," taking on various voices and accents -- including a President Trump impression.

Narrating his own work, Farrow tried to give each of the personalities involved in his reporting a unique voice. In the prologue of "Catch and Kill," he voiced a Russian man named Roman Khaykin who would later became a subcontractor for a "shadowy client."

"I'm into some cool s---. Some dark stuff," Farrow said with a Russian accent.

In Chapter One, Farrow revisited the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape that was leaked to the Washington Post during the 2016 election and offered his Trump impression. quoting what the then-NBC star was caught saying.

"I did try to f--- her. She was married," Farrow said as Trump. "She's now got the big phony t--s and everything."

WARNING: THE CLIPS BELOW CONTAIN EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Farrow displayed his Australian accent while quoting Dylan Howard -- the former top editor for the National Enquirer -- in an email that supposedly boasted that he'd retrieved statements from a woman that were damaging to actress and Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan.

"'I have something amazing,'" Farrow echoed Howard. "The woman had 'laid into Rose pretty hard.'"

The New Yorker journalist touted an English accent while impersonating Guardian writer Seth Freedman, who was also working on the Weinstein story, revisiting an exchange he had with McGowan.

"'Obviously everything we say is off the record, but I've spoken to people who've worked at, you know, say, Miramax, who've told me 'I'm NDA'd' and they can't talk about anything that's happened to them but they're desperate to say 'X person abused me or X person made my life hell.'"

Farrow voiced other famous figures from Hollywood. He impersonated New Zealand-born director Peter Jackson, whom Weinstein reportedly encouraged not to cast actresses Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd in "The Lord of the Rings" after they didn't accept Weinstein's advances.

"'I recalled Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs,'" Farrow said as Jackson.

The "Catch and Kill" author also impersonated actress Rosie Perez, who was said to have tried to encourage one of Weinstein's accusers to go to police.

Farrow's book has made major headlines in recent weeks for his reporting on NBC News' effort to kill the Weinstein story and allegedly trying to shield its then-star anchor Matt Lauer from disturbing allegations against him.

"In a new book, it is alleged that an extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter I have previously admitted having, was in fact an assault," Lauer responded in a letter. "It is categorically false, ignores the facts and defies common sense."

"Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time. That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague," NBC News announced last week.