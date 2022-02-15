Trump Russia hoax was a diversion from Clinton campaign's 'real wrongdoing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., called out the "crimes against America" revealed in the Durham probe on "The Story" Tuesday.

HILLARY CLINTON DODGES QUESTIONS ABOUT DURHAM PROBE DEVELOPMENTS

SEN. RON JOHNSON: I felt for quite some time that the whole Russian hoax was simply a diversionary operation to misdirect the American public from the real wrongdoing of the Clinton campaign, and members inside the FBI and Department of Justice that were complicit in this. And of course, the news media is also complicit; they were either duped, or they're fully complicit in the entire Russian hoax. The four-year attempted coup against a legitimately elected president of the United States – this is a major scandal. And as Congressman Nunes pointed out, the silence by most of the media is very, very revealing.

So again, the whole discussion of this … it's further diversionary tactics. Of course, they're going to plead innocent, our system presumes innocence. But you can't take your eye off what the indictment actually shows. And that shows the Hillary Clinton campaign directing and paying people to develop an inference of Trump campaign collusion with Russia, which was completely false …

But what it resulted in is five years now – look at what America has gone through for the last five years because of this political dirty trick, these crimes against America.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: