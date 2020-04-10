Pastor Rick Warren says Easter will be 'curtailed, but it will not be canceled' amid COVID pandemic

The founder of Saddleback Church in California, Pastor Rick Warren, spoke with Neil Cavuto on "Your World" Friday and discussed keeping Easter services and celebrations alive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Easter will be simplified, but it will not be stopped," Warren said. "It will be curtailed, but it will not be canceled."

Warren reminded Cavuto that this Easter, this isn't the first time Christians will celebrate the holiday at home.

"We're not the first Christians to stay home on Easter. The Bible tells us that in John the Baptist's care that Peter and Andrew and all those other guys, the apostles," Warren said. "It says... Easter night, they were huddled in a home with the door locked for fear of the authority. Does that sound familiar?"

The pastor said that fear from the coronavirus pandemic would have a lingering effect on Americans, more so than the actual virus.

"The fact is that this COVID-19 crisis is going to be far harder to deal with than even the crisis itself," Warren said, adding that there will be "tsunami of grief" after the fear subsides.

Warren said people will deal with the aftermath of missing important events such as graduations or births.

"I don't deal with the disease, that's for doctors," Warren said. "I have to deal with the disease that people have with the fear."