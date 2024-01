Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Rice University has been mocked in recent days for offering a course titled, "Afrochemistry: The Study of Black-Life Matter," that addresses "inequities in chemistry and chemical education."

The course, which is posted on the Rice University’s spring 2024 course schedule, is for undergraduate students and does include a final exam. Since being publicized on social media, critics have slammed the class for combining diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives with chemistry.

"Students will apply chemical tools and analysis to understand Black life in the U.S. and students will implement African American sensibilities to analyze chemistry. Diverse historical and contemporary scientists, intellectuals, and chemical discoveries will inform personal reflections and proposals for addressing inequities in chemistry and chemical education," the university wrote to describe the class.

"This course will be accessible to students from a variety of backgrounds including STEM and non-STEM disciplines," the description continued. "No prior knowledge of chemistry or African American studies is required for engagement in this course."

The 100-level course is considered entry level and is open for any student, not necessarily students who hope to work in the field of chemistry.

Author John LeFevre put a spotlight on the course, calling it "wild" and adding "DEI is coming for the hard sciences at Rice University."

LeFevre’s post to X was quickly met with mockery of the school.

"The first class discusses how the patriarchy tells marginalized folks not to mix ammonia and bleach," one user joked while another added, "Reminds me of my roommate had a book, physics for Christians. Like uh you think it changes?"

Filmmaker Eli Steele responded, "This was not the ‘Dream’ that MLK had."

Libertas Institute president Connor Boyack simply wrote, "Skip college."

Substack writer John Feehery responded, "Is African chemistry different than Asian chemistry or European chemistry? I am confused."

Many others made quips about the cost of Rice University, suggested the course must be some sort of prank or parody and slammed DEI programs in general. Rice University, located in Houston, Texas, is ranked among America’s top 20 universities by U.S. News & World Report.

Rice University declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.