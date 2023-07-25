RFK Jr pledges Day-1 executive order prohibiting bureaucratic 'weaponization,' speaks out on JFK and CIA

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., pledged a first-day executive order to address the alleged scourge of weaponization and politicization within the federal bureaucracy if he is elected president.

During a "Hannity" town hall, host Sean Hannity said the FBI acted incongruently in terms of investigating or recommending prosecution of presidents and presidential candidates who allegedly mishandled classified information.

He noted how then-FBI Director James Comey asserted in 2016 that "no reasonable prosecutor would bring a case" against Hillary Clinton for purportedly smashing cell phones, bleach-bitting her emails and domiciling a clandestine hard drive in her residence's bathroom.

He compared that, as well as the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound, to the relative silence from the bureau and Justice Department in regard to President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information.

PEROT 2.0? DEBATE ARISES ON RFK JR'S VIABILITY IF HE RAN THIRD-PARTY

While Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed former Baltimore federal prosecutor Rob Hur to investigate Biden's case, little movement has been made and no similar raids have occurred at the president's Greenville, Del. estate or his University of Pennsylvania-linked "center" in Washington.

He asked Kennedy what he thought of that inconsistency, as well as testimony from former Twitter executive Yoel Roth that the feds communicated a story may drop involving Hunter Biden – which turned out to be the New York Post's laptop bombshell.

"That is our government, in this case through the FBI, putting cinder blocks on the scales of an election – is that something you would stop – and do you agree with me?" he asked Kennedy.

RFK JR: I WAS THE FIRST PERSON CENSORED BY BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

"Yes," Kennedy replied. "I would stop [that]. In fact, I'm going to issue an executive order the moment I get into the White House: the first day, forbidding that; ending the weaponization of our agencies for political purposes."

Kennedy said the bureaucracy's politicization is "worse than it's ever been" – reiterating how he was the purported "first" American citizen actively censored by the Biden administration in 2021. He alleged the White House entreated Twitter to censor him with 37 hours of inauguration.

He also extrapolated on his past suspicions the Central Intelligence Agency was involved in the assassinations of his father, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and uncle, former President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy said the well-known "Warren Commission" was led by Allen Dulles, the onetime CIA director who was fired by President Kennedy. That commission determined Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone shooter in JFK's assassination.

However, he noted that a decade later, Congress established the House Select Committee on Assassinations in 1976 to investigate both his uncle's assassination and that of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

RFK JR LAMENTS ‘UPSIDE-DOWN WORLD’ AS HE RESPONDS TO DEM ATTACKS, CENSORSHIP

"They concluded – and they saw a lot more documentation and a lot more witnesses that the Warren Commission never saw – that my uncle was killed by a conspiracy," he said of the panel, led by then-Rep. Louis Stokes, D-Ohio.

Kennedy said that those revelations, combined with other 1970s determinations from probes led by then-Sens. Frank Church, D-Idaho and Richard Schweiker, R-Pa., had more to work with than the original Warren Commission.

"For example, Richard Schweiker, who was the head of the committee, publicly said JFK – the CIA was involved in the murder of the president of the United States." he said.

"Most of the people on that committee at that time believe that it was the CIA, that it was believed certain people in the CIA..."

Kennedy said that fast-forwarding to the present-day, there is "overwhelming evidence" to believe there was more afoot than believed at the time of both assassinations.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He noted that presidents from both parties, including Trump and Biden, have pledged further transparency and to usher the release of the remaining 5,000 documents pertaining to the assassinations – but that they have been allegedly stymied by Langley in doing so.

Biden, however, reportedly ordered the release of about 13,000 pages of documents in 2022, while Trump ordered the release of 2,800 documents – a number which Reuters reported at the time was reduced from his original intent under pressure from FBI and CIA.

"…I think Americans have a right to ask -- including members of my father and uncle's family – is why not? What is it that you don't want us to see 60 years later," he said. Proponents of such releases also argue that many of the figures involved or allegedly involved or relevant to the situations are since deceased and face no risk in that regard.

The CIA has repeatedly denied claims of involvement in either Kennedy assassination.