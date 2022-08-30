Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Retired Green Beret: In the military, there's a promise that I have your back

The former Green Beret recounts the withdrawal from Afghanistan

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
This was how we moved several hundred people through: Green Beret Video

This was how we moved several hundred people through: Green Beret

Ret. Green Beret Scott Mann discusses the details of his new book ‘Operation Pineapple Express’ and recounts how they rescued people in Afghanistan on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ret. Green Beret Scott Mann discussed the promise to have each others' back and "not leave your partner" behind in the military and how senior leadership abandoned that oath with the withdrawal from Afghanistan on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SCOTT MANN: In special operations and in the military, there's a promise that I have your back. You know, we're trained from the time we come in special operations that you do not leave your partner on the battlefield under any conditions. 

LINDSEY GRAHAM RESPONDS TO BIDEN RALLY REJOINDER: ‘YOUR VICE PRESIDENT WAS BAILING OUT RIOTERS’

And we were held to that account to some very stringent standards for the 20-year war. And then all of a sudden, the very senior leaders who held us to that account were the ones that walked away from that partner force and the largest wholesale abandonment in modern history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

In special ops, there’s a promise I have your back: Green Beret Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.