Retired Green Beret: In the military, there's a promise that I have your back

Ret. Green Beret Scott Mann discussed the promise to have each others' back and "not leave your partner" behind in the military and how senior leadership abandoned that oath with the withdrawal from Afghanistan on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SCOTT MANN: In special operations and in the military, there's a promise that I have your back. You know, we're trained from the time we come in special operations that you do not leave your partner on the battlefield under any conditions.

And we were held to that account to some very stringent standards for the 20-year war. And then all of a sudden, the very senior leaders who held us to that account were the ones that walked away from that partner force and the largest wholesale abandonment in modern history.

