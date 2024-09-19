Ret. general tells MSNBC Putin will marvel at US electing Black woman, ‘product of mixed marriage’

Retired U.S. Army brigadier general Steven Anderson predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will know the U.S. is committed to democracy when it elects a Black woman and product of a mixed marriage, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Anderson made the claim during MSNBC’s "Deadline: White House" on Tuesday, arguing that Harris will inspire world leaders, including America’s adversaries, once she becomes president, thanks in part to her diverse background.

"People like Vladimir Putin are going to say, ‘Hey, wait a minute, these guys, you know, they truly have a democratic country. They truly are representative, they truly are fighting for all their people, and Kamala Harris is a manifestation of that," he said.

ABC DEBATE MODERATORS SPARK FURY FOR AGGRESSIVE FACT-CHECKING OF TRUMP, EASY TREATMENT OF HARRIS

The retired general argued that electing Harris to the presidency greatly improves the country’s "national security situation" from where it was under former President Trump, whom he called "totally unfit."

He told host Nicolle Wallace that the people he meets abroad worry about a second Trump presidency. "I travel a lot overseas. I have a lot of work and business overseas, and I’m constantly asked, ‘Hey, are you serious? Donald Trump can get back in the White House? A cacophonous buffoon like that?’"

"And I say yeah. Unfortunately, they’ve got a lot of people that live and breathe by everything that he says."

Anderson then insisted, "Kamala Harris would be just the opposite. Why? Because she’s an inspiration." He pointed to her racial identity contributing to this.

HARRIS CAMPAIGN PLEDGES MORE MEDIA INTERVIEWS AS VOTERS STILL HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT HER POLICIES

"Not only is she positive, does she bring hope and optimism, but as a Black woman, the product of a mixed marriage, she will inspire millions of people throughout the world," the former military official said, noting that electing such a diverse woman gives the U.S. "credibility."

"Our credibility as a nation, you know, that we would be able to allow – our country is so great that we would allow a woman like that to become the commander in chief, the President of the United States. That is going to send a powerful message all over the world," Anderson declared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier in the media appearance, the former U.S. Army general heaped praise on Harris, stating, "The way she has been able to coalesce the Democratic Party, the way that she’s bringing leaders together, the vision she has established, the hope and the optimism and the positive message that she’s delivered, the way she kicked Donald Trump’s butt last week at that debate. I mean, this is somebody who is smart, is capable, just like Amy said. She’s a public servant."