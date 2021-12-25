Restaurant CEO: America needs to focus on jobs for those who are the ‘backbone of our nation’

Restaurant CEO Peter Demos said during an interview with "Fox and Friends Weekend" that America needs to put the focus back on employment for people who are the "backbone of our nation."

JOBLESS CLAIMS REMAIN UNCHANGED AT 205,000, NEAR HALF-CENTURY LOW

PETER DEMOS: They'll come to work, and so if there are many people that just want to work, I have a working, I have actually a working philosophy that people want to work. However, if there is no reason to do so, I know if I was in college and I didn't have to work, I wouldn't have done so. But when I was in college, I had to work and I went and got a job and I worked my way through college because of that. So I think there we have to create the incentives to be able to do so. And without doing that, people are not going to be able to return to jobs that are necessary, such as restaurants and manufacturing and truck driving, etc. We have to be able to focus on these jobs that aren't necessarily digital or white collar jobs. We've got to focus on all the jobs for the people that are actually the bread and butter and the backbone of our nation.

