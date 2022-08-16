Reporters blasted for abandoning Inflation Reduction Act title with bill signing: 'Aren't even trying anymore'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter users took several media outlets and reporters to task for no longer using the term "Inflation Reduction Act" to describe the massive spending bill President Biden signed into law on Tuesday.

After months of negotiations, Democrats pushed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 through the House and Senate. While Biden and several Democrat figures, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., claimed the bill will reduce the record-high inflation rates the country's experiencing, analysts have found that the bill would only reduce inflation by about .1% over the next five years.

As the bill came closer to being signed into law, more media outlets began referring to it as a "climate and health" bill instead, citing nearly $369 billion going toward investments in "Energy Security and Climate Change."

The change became more apparent as Biden signed the bill into law Tuesday and social media began blasting reporters.

CNN's chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins drew heat for tweeting, "Sen. Manchin is here at the White House for President Biden’s signing of the climate, tax and health care bill."

"Kaitlyn,[sic] it's the Inflation Reduction... Oh, never mind. We aren't even trying anymore, are we?" Townhall columnist Larry O’Connor tweeted in response.

"The bill formerly known as the ‘Inflation Reduction Act,’" political consultant Brittany Cover joked.

The Heritage Foundation media director John Cooper tweeted, "Good on Kaitlan for calling this garbage bill what it actually is. Certainly has nothing to do with reducing inflation."

Reuters reported "Biden signs into law a $430 billion climate, healthcare and tax bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history and designed to cut prescription drug."

Conservative writer Chad Felix Greene tweeted in response, "They just openly lie and nothing ever happens. Republicans do nothing. Politics is pointless."

Former Blaze Media director Jason Howerton wrote, "Funny how the media don’t call it the Inflation Reduction Act because it’s even too big of a lie for them to repeat. That’s really saying something."

"Overnight, they all got their orders and stopped calling it the Inflation Reduction Act," Substack writer Jim Treacher commented.

Journalist Drew Holden noted, "The ‘don’t say inflation’ memo went out and the corporate press is dutifully following the demand," while comparing MSNBC headlines last week and this week.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller highlighted a New York Times headline reading, "A Detailed Picture of What's in the Democrats' Climate and Health Bill."

While the White House has not responded to questions about when the bill will start reducing inflation and by how much, officials have fought back against the claim that the act will have minimal effect, citing tax credits for green energy and health policies to save Americans money.

Despite this, even mainstream media outlets have begun questioning the name "Inflation Reduction Act" as more economists deny the bill would have any effect. CNN’s John Harwood suggested that the name was chosen specifically to draw Manchin in while CNN host Kate Bolduan also pointed out the bill’s effects on inflation would be "negligible."

ABC's Jonathan Karl referred to the name as "Orwellian" when asking White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the bill on Sunday.

"It is going to fight inflation," Jean-Pierre insisted. "It has been proven, it has been said by economists across the board on the Republican side and the Democrat side."

Fox News' Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.