Reporter grills Psaki: How are more abortions in minority communities 'equity'?

ETWN reporter Owen Johnson clapped back at White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a press conference Wednesday when asking about President Biden’s changes to Title X.

Psaki explained the president's intention in changing Title X was to provide equity for "historically underserved" communities impacted by "persistent poverty" when Johnson asked about the administration's allocation of family planning funds.

Johnson, the White House correspondent for ETWN, a Catholic-facing news source, fired back, asking how increased access to abortions in minority communities fits the bill.

"How is it equity, how is fighting systemic racism when abortion, we all know, affects minority children?" he asked.

Psaki replied that Title X funding "cannot be used for abortion" but will be used for furthering access to health care in underprivileged communities.

Johnson attempted to follow up, but was shot down as Psaki snapped, "I think I’ve answered your question."

Joe Biden announced Wednesday changes made to the program will restore grants to abortion providers, like Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), formerly stripped by the Trump administration.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America, which previously challenged Trump’s "gag rule" in court and considered it "cruel and vicious," applauded the Biden administration for beginning to reverse it.

The Trump policy will remain in effect until it is formally superseded by the Biden rule, a process that can take months.

