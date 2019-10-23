Rep. Meadows on impeachment inquiry: 'What is there to hide?'

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., blasted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Democrats on Wednesday over their impeachment inquiry during an appearance on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," asking what Democrats have to hide.

"It's the substance of what is happening behind closed doors and the fact that your viewers can't judge for themselves. I mean, I've never seen anything quite like this," Meadows told MacCallum.

"I think that we're giving Adam Schiff the opportunity to open the doors, let the cameras come in. Let the American people judge for themselves. I mean, what is there to hide?"

House Republicans led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Wednesday essentially stormed a closed-door session connected to the impeachment investigation of President Trump, prompting Schiff to temporarily suspend the proceedings.

The standoff happened Wednesday morning after lawmakers held a press conference in which they chided House Democrats for a lack of transparency.

"If we if we're talking about transparency, let's let all the testimony be out there," Meadows said.

Meadows suggested that Schiff and Democrats are afraid that once transcripts become available, the leaks will be contradicted.

"Listen, here's what they're afraid of. They're afraid that the leaks that they've been putting out over the last two weeks will start to have the rest of the story that we're hearing behind closed doors," Meadows said. "And then all of a sudden their impeachment narrative will start to fall apart."

The congressman contended that the Ukraine whistleblower's allegations have been discredited by witnesses.

"I don't know that this has been reported, but many of the allegations that the whistleblower has put forth has been directly contradicted by even the Democrat star witnesses," Meadows said. "And so we want to hear from them. In America, you should be able to face your accuser."

Dems, for their part, say that any findings for impeachment in the House would have to be followed by a Senate trial.

