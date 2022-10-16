Rep. James Comer calls out politicized FBI leadership: 'Resign, be accountable' for wrongdoings
GOP representatives call for investigation into FBI, reform of the organization after whistleblowers reveal its politicization
GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky joined ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to comment on the need for a commission to investigate and reform the "wrongdoings" of a politicized FBI, calling upon the organization's current leadership to resign after it's come under fire recently following multiple whistleblower testimonies and scandals.
MARIA BARTIROMO: First off, what we just heard from Devin Nunes, is there support for an outside commission? Would you consider putting an outside commission in place to investigate the FBI?
REP. JAMES COMER: I would, you know, obviously it depends on who's on the commission, but we have a huge problem with the FBI. And the fact is the American people have lost confidence in the FBI. It's been politicized for at least six years now, and it's going in the wrong direction. Every day another report comes out that's more damaging to the FBI. We certainly need to reform the FBI. We certainly need new leadership at the top. But the encouraging thing, Maria, is there are dozens of FBI agents who are coming forward to Jim Jordan and other members of Congress to try to blow the whistle on wrongdoing at the FBI. I think the majority of the FBI agents in America want to do a good job, and we honestly need an FBI, but we don't need the leadership we have now. They should resign. They should be held accountable for wrongdoing. And we've got to repair and reform the FBI moving forward.
