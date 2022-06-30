Rep. Flores slams Harris' attack on Abbott: Democrats the ones playing politics on the border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, criticized the Biden administration and Democratic policies on immigration following the tragic deaths of 53 migrants in San Antonio. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Flores demanded politicians focus on the legal immigration process instead of "playing politics" with human lives.

BIDEN SLAMS ‘POLITICAL GRANDSTANDING’ AS CRITICS BLAME IMMIGRATION POLICIES FOR MIGRANT DEATHS IN TEXAS

REP. MAYRA FLORES: Actually, they're the ones that are playing politics with immigrants and innocent children coming into this country. Protecting our border, securing our borders shouldn't be political. It's about saving human lives. This is why we have been saying over and over secure our borders to protect children from child sex trafficking, to protect people from going through a dangerous journey where they're going through hell to come here to the United States. Why would we want that?

So I'll never understand the Biden administration. I'll never understand Kamala Harris and the Democrat Party encouraging people to come here to the United States illegally, knowing that they're going to go through so much abuse, knowing that they could lose their lives. Why not focus on legal immigration, improving the process so more little girls like Mayra can come here to United States for the American Dream? And that is why my focus will be a legal process and improving the process so more good people can come here to the United States for the American Dream where they don't have to go through such a dangerous journey. So this shouldn't be political.

